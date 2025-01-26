McCool says she has had no series discussions on returning, Triple H with Dory Funk Jr. (photo)

Jan 26, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Michelle McCool stated that she hasn’t had serious discussions about a comeback since retiring but hinted she’s confident she could still compete. She jokingly asked if all it takes to join the Royal Rumble is to declare yourself.

– Hall of famer Dory Funk Jr. backstage with Triple H last night…

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Allysin Kay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal