McCool says she has had no series discussions on returning, Triple H with Dory Funk Jr. (photo)

– Michelle McCool stated that she hasn’t had serious discussions about a comeback since retiring but hinted she’s confident she could still compete. She jokingly asked if all it takes to join the Royal Rumble is to declare yourself.

REAL TALK – since retiring, I’ve never been in any “serious talks” with anyone about another run….not saying it wouldn’t be nice?!?! Confident I can go, so here’s my question: All ya gotta do is “declare yourself these days for the Rumble?!?” #FLAWLESS Sorry y’all, saw… pic.twitter.com/5NMm1pzbYg — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) January 26, 2025

– Hall of famer Dory Funk Jr. backstage with Triple H last night…

Wonderful to be home in the Great State of Texas ✨

Thank you Triple H for a Fabulous WWE Main Event show ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YrhchS7KnS — Dory Funk Jr. (@fuanku) January 26, 2025

