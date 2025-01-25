Four WWE Superstars swap brands

Four WWE Superstars swapped brands last night as “transfer season” continues on Raw and Smackdown.

Former WWE World Heavyweight champion Damian Priest has switched from Raw to Smackdown, finally getting away from The Judgment Day storyline once and for all…at least for now.

Also moving to Smackdown from Raw is The Miz, who was not thrilled considering the Wyatt Sicks are now also on Smackdown and Karrion Kross and AOP are not there to save him.

Moving the other way to the red brand are former WWE Tag Team champions, the lovable Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

