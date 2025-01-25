Chris Masters on a possible Royal Rumble return, Ronda Rousey’s body transformation (photos)

– During a recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE star Chris Masters discussed a potential return in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He said “I didn’t think about it for a long time, and then about three or four years ago, I started seeing a lot of my friends come back, and I started to really kind of yearn for it and kind of try to put feelers out there, but it hasn’t come to be. I don’t know, in my mind, I think about yeah, I might get a pop, it might be kind of a cool return, but I think in the powers that be’s mind, like Hunter, for instance, in his mind, he would think that they’ve got forgotten about ‘The Masterpiece’. It’s been too long, they’ve forgotten about ‘The Masterpiece’, nobody will care. Which I don’t know, depending on the crowd, maybe that could be the case. Maybe not a lot of people would care. But then again, maybe it would be a shock pop, like, ‘Oh my god,’ you play the old song. I don’t know. Maybe it’d have to be in my hometown, Los Angeles [laughs].”

– Ronda Rousey reflected on postpartum recovery, sharing her struggles with self-comparison and the challenges of motherhood. She revealed photos from 6 weeks and 6 months postpartum as motivation and vowed to share her journey openly to inspire others. With her baby Pā’ū healthy, she looks forward to training again soon.

This is really cool to see. F anyone who has a "perfect body" mindset. Glad to see she is getting more confident about herself and her own body. Need to embrace the change more dude! @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/36G3iGEKGK — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) January 25, 2025

