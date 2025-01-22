Ricky Starks reportedly requests his AEW release, date and location for AEW Dynasty

– Ricky Starks has reportedly asked for his release from AEW, but Tony Khan “won’t give it to him.”

“At the end of the day, things happened to where he’s on the outs with AEW right now. It is what it is. There’s a lot of things, most of it will never be reported. But ultimately there’s a falling out there and it is what it is. He’s asked for a release, Tony won’t give it to him, and he’s just going to wait the rest of his deal. He’s going to stay relevant by working indy dates and good for him, I’m happy for him. That’s just gonna be the situation in the meantime.”

– As reported by Philadelphia Inquirer this morning, the AEW Dynasty PPV event is set to debut in Philadelphia on Sunday, April 6, at the Liacouras Center. This event marks a milestone as the first AEW PPV to be held in Philadelphia.

General admission tickets will become available on AEWTix.com starting Monday, February 3.

As announced by @phillysport this morning, #AEWDynasty PPV is coming to Philadelphia on Sunday, April 6 at the @LiacourasCenter! This marks the first #AEW PPV to be held in Philadelphia. General on sale tickets will be available on Monday, February 3 at https://t.co/h4nYfXgfqr https://t.co/GxESUCNtLm pic.twitter.com/kQrw6pHEFO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2025

