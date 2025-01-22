Alexa Bliss return to WWE update

Plans for Alexa Bliss’ expected WWE return are currently off the table, reports PWInsider.

WWE Creative has been told to put all plans for Alexa Bliss on hold indefinitely. Initial plans were for Bliss to return at the RAW in San Jose several weeks ago, and a storyline involving The Wyatt Sicks had been pitched as part of that return. Instead, right before that event, creative was told to drop all plans for Bliss.

Creative plans were not an issue and Bliss was ready to return, but the company put a halt to the plans. One source believed it may be a contract issue. Additional sources spoken to claimed to not know of where the issue could be.

Bliss is not featured in any creative pitches for the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Bring back the pink? Or Nah. pic.twitter.com/8qg5aZNT6o — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 14, 2025

