Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss notes

As we’ve noted, the WWE status of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss have been up in the air as of late after both missed WrestleMania 39. Wyatt has not been seen since the February 27 RAW, where he was featured in a pre-taped segment during the build-up to his nixed WrestleMania match with Bobby Lashley, while Bliss has been away since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. It was originally reported that Wyatt was out with an illness or physical issue, while the word on Bliss was that she was planned to go on hiatus before the match with Belair happened.

In an update, it looks like Bliss could be returning to the storylines soon as a new report from credible Twitter source @BoozerRasslin notes that Bliss is scheduled to be with the roster in Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27.

It wasn’t clear if Bliss will be working the show, and the report did note that the source was not sure about Bliss’ WWE TV situation. Word on Bliss making the trip to Saudi Arabia came down following a note that said a post-Backlash return could be expected as she was “wanted” for Night of Champions.

Regarding Wyatt’s WWE status, a new report from PWInsider notes that he is not currently listed in any fashion internally on the WWE roster. Furthermore, a new report from Ringside News states that Wyatt is still not cleared to compete, indicating that his medical hiatus will continue.

It was noted today by Fightful Select that Wyatt and Howdy are both still with WWE, and that Wyatt is off the internal roster due to the issue keeping him out of action. It was also said that Wyatt remains hopeful and wants to return.

It should be noted that the actual issue keeping Wyatt from being cleared has not been reported on, but it has been implied that the changing speculation on Wyatt returning or not is due to the nature of the issue. An update from @BoozerRasslin noted that Wyatt’s return “is up to management and him.”

There has also been some speculation that Bliss’ hiatus is linked to Wyatt not being able to return, and the aforementioned nature of the issue, as original plans from months back had Bliss involved with Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. For what it’s worth, an update from Ringside News notes that Bliss being away “has nothing to do” with Wyatt.