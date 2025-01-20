Logan Paul attending Trump’s inauguration, Jordynne Grace says she is the luckiest girl in the world

– Jake and Logan Paul together with Conor McGregor for Donald Trump’s inauguration…

Major plot twist https://t.co/P3pmc5hEe5 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 20, 2025

– Jordynne Grace says goodbye to TNA as she gets ready to make a huge move to WWE. After her match TNA Genesis, the locker room greeted Grace following her loss to Tessa Blanchard and gave her a standing ovation. They had a cake ready for her as well as her own Knockouts Championship labeling her as the “Forever Champion” as management and several stars including Gail Kim, Moose and Eddie Edwards hugged her and said goodbye.

Luckiest girl in the world. pic.twitter.com/NsEiyEngTU — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 20, 2025

