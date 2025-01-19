Page extends an invitation to Cena for a NXT stop, Jordynne Grace on the WWE/TNA partnership

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Page extended an open invitation to John Cena, daring him to stop by NXT as part of his retirement tour. I’ve shared the ring with Bully Ray, I’ve shared the ring with many Hall of Famers, many big names, many legends, many of the most dangerous men in professional wrestling,” Page said. “Just one step at a time to reach the top. The Rock is the top. I’m prepared for this. I’ve been prepared for this. I’ll continue to be prepared for this. There is not a single wrestler living that intimidates me. Page didn’t stop there, sending a direct challenge to Cena. “John Cena on this retirement tour, stop by NXT, pal. I’ll look you dead in the eyes. We can do something. There is not a single living, breathing wrestler that would make me feel anything other than excitement for the opportunity to take their spot and their money.

– Jordynne Grace says WWE partnering with TNA is all thanks to stars like Naomi leading the way

Without @TheTrinity_Fatu, none of this would have happened. https://t.co/Q99ayO1QLw — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 19, 2025

