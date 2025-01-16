Bully Ray offers advice to Corey Graves, Toni Storm receives a PWI award (video)

— Bully Ray (via Busted Open Radio) tells Corey Graves to stop complaining and taking things personal because things change in WWE

This comes after Graves recently took to social media to voice his displeasure about losing his spot on commentary, due to not being “famous enough” like someone such as a Pat McAfee

He also promised to air everything out last night on NXT, but was not a part of the broadcast, in what has become a very strange situation

“You are hired as an announcer alright. WWE has three shows, RAW, SmackDown and NXT and you as an announcer are hired to be put on any of those shows they want. End of story. Same thing with the talent. Yeah, you might be on “RAW” one night, you might be on “SmackDown” the next night. That’s it!

There’s a chance you’re gonna be on “NXT.” Again, if I were to look at it that way, then I would have to say that half my career was a demotion…a demotion is when they ask you to take less money.”

– Toni Storm receives her PWI Women of the Year award

EXCLUSIVE: #AEW "Rookie" Toni Storm accepts her @OfficialPWI award for "2024 Woman of the Year"! pic.twitter.com/0bmZLDEGCH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025

