Match being considered for Wrestlemania 41, Ethan Page says Tony Khan dropped the ball with him

– WWE is currently considering Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 41, reports Wrestlevotes. It was noted that the plan would be to have them face off for the Women’s Championship in Las Vegas, with Flair set to return to WWE TV soon after being out of action since December 2023 due to injury.

– WWE posted:

EXCLUSIVE: @OfficialEGO has officially lost his mind and only wants to speak with NXT General Manager @avawwe_. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AByInvs4Rr — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2025

– Speaking of Page (Busted Open Radio), the NXT superstar says AEW and Tony Khan completely fumbled him and now he’s doing better than ever in WWE. “WWE is run by actual wrestlers. AEW didn’t know what they had, and now they do. I’m gone. These guys have me. They have the ability to do whatever it is that they want, and they have chosen to open a door for Ethan Page to absolutely kick it wide open.”

