Former WCW grappler working backstage for AEW, Shotzi interview (video), TNA Genesis note

Jan 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Schiavone recently revealed that former wrestler Scotty Riggs has been contributing to AEW in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Schiavone confirmed Riggs’ involvement, sharing, “Yeah, behind the scenes. Scotty’s been with us for, gosh, over six months or so, yeah.”

He also expressed gratitude for AEW’s decision to bring Riggs into the fold, adding, “I think it’s great that Tony and the company gave him a job, let him work for us.”

Source: What Happened When with Tony Schiavone

– TNA Genesis has reportedly surpassed ROH Final Battle ticket sales for the same venue.

(Source: PWInsider)

– WWE posted:

