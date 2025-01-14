Paul Heyman labels Logan Paul as “truly hatable”

Paul Heyman tells Logan Paul he’s “truly hatable” pic.twitter.com/A9Nf1WR28V — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) January 14, 2025

Paul Heyman praised Logan Paul for his growth in the wrestling industry while simultaneously labeling him as “truly hatable.” Addressing Logan’s statement that no one had chanted “You deserve it” at him, Heyman acknowledged his dedication and skill, saying, “You said before, no one has chanted at you. You deserve it. Now, having seen how hard you worked to get into the ring with Roman Reigns and the elevation of your understanding of this industry in getting into the ring with Roman Reigns, because you could have made the biggest star in the entire industry, especially at that moment, let alone now, not look as good if you weren’t the proper dance partner.”

Heyman highlighted that Logan’s ability to enhance Roman Reigns’ performance was a testament to his talent and effort. He further elaborated that if fans start to appreciate Logan’s work, it may mean he isn’t embodying his villainous persona as effectively. He explained, “If they start to appreciate what you do, if they start to appreciate how good you are, if they start to appreciate what you do bring to the table, then you’re not presenting yourself as a villain in a great enough fashion that they’re ignoring all that it takes for you to be that villain.”

Heyman concluded by framing Logan’s ability to be disliked as an achievement, saying, “You’re presenting yourself as one of the truly hateable villains in this industry to such a degree that they ignore what it takes for you to be you. That’s a compliment to you. That’s a compliment to your body of work.”

Source: Impaulsive

