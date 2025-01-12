Maryse on prioritizing motherhood over returning to the WWE

Maryse Mizanin, reflecting on her life and career, expressed her decision to prioritize motherhood over returning to the WWE, stating, “As much as we love what we do, the kids are now priority and number one. So we have to prioritize them in every single aspect. … Especially as a woman, it’s difficult with two kids. I can’t travel the way [I used to] … And then I don’t want to.” She emphasized that her happiness lies in being present for her children, adding, “I want to be there for my kids. And that’s what makes me happy. I want to go to bed at night and know that I’m in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business — I miss it — I choose my kids.”

Her husband, Mike Mizanin, known as The Miz, echoed her sentiments about balancing their dreams and family life. “I love my kids to death. And I try to find that healthy balance of fulfilling our dreams — but also because we want to show our kids if you have a dream, go after it and do what you have to do,” he said. However, he acknowledged the importance of being a hands-on parent, explaining, “But you also have to be that parent and that dad. To them, I’m not The Miz, I’m Dad. And Dad doesn’t get anything. It’s funny though, when people will come to me and ask for a picture, they’ll go, ‘Is that because you’re The Miz?’ They’re five and six and they’re already roasting me.” Despite his fame, Mike joked about their role as parents, saying, “We’re basically clowns. That’s our job. We just are completely dedicated to them.”

Maryse also opened up about the emotional challenges of motherhood, admitting, “I’m with them all day, every day, but I sometimes feel like it’s never enough. The mom guilt is really something that not many moms talk about. You leave your house for an hour and you feel guilty about it.” She explained that this guilt was something she hadn’t anticipated before becoming a mother, saying, “That’s something I wasn’t aware of before I was pregnant. I didn’t know women feel like this, and it’s crazy because a lot of my girlfriends tell me, ‘I feel the same way.’ I am basically taking care of my kids the best I can, love them as much as I can, give them everything and can [still] feel like that. It’s honestly very challenging.”

Despite the challenges, the couple remains dedicated to their family while hinting at future projects. Mike teased, “Well, I think we can’t really … We can tease it. So maybe. Maybe you’ll hear about some things. Keep your eyeballs open for a new show with the Miz and Maryse.”

Source: People

