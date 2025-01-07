Tons of celebrities in attendance for Raw premiere on Netflix

Several Hollywood celebrities and artists descended upon the Intuit Dome last night to witness the Raw premiere on Netflix.

Holding the show in the Los Angeles area was one of the reasons as many of the celebrities live in the region, making it easier to get them on camera. And boy did they show up!

Celebrities who were shown sitting at ringside included Gabriel Iglesias, Ashton Kutcher, Michael Che, Wale, Seth Green, Macaulay Culkin, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Bill Simmons, Vanessa Hudgens, Richard Gadd, Tiffany Haddish, and Stephen Amell. Macaulay Culkin definitely got the loudest pop of them all and rivaled any pop from any WWE Superstar on hand last night.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria were also present and so were several TKO executives including TKO CEO and Chairman Ariel Emanuel and President and COO Mark Shapiro.

There were way more many celebrities in the building but not all of them got on camera. Former WCW champion David Arquette was also there but never shown on TV.

Many WWE Superstars also took rounds sitting at ringside for some camera time including LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, The War Raiders, Bianca Belair, Naomi, X-Pac, Shinsuke Nakamura, Michelle McCool, Lyra Valkyria, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, and Nikki Garcia. Stephanie McMahon was also filmed and received a big pop although new WWE Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton probably beat all of them with her pop.

Also, who can forget about Travis Scott? The music superstar entered the arena to the FE!N song, smoking weed and the crowd went absolutely bananas. The pop got even louder when he accompanied Jey Uso to his entrance, creating one of the most iconic entrances in WWE history, with drones giving a spectacular look of the Intuit Dome.

Hell, even Michael Cole was yeeting on the commentary table along with Pat McAfee. Cole at one point told McAfee to watch his yeeting and not yeet on him as he did not have another clean suit to wear!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

