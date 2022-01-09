Notes on Scotty 2 Hotty, Gangrel, Macaulay Culkin, and more

– David “Gangrel” Heath is getting married next month. Congratulations!

– WWE will report their 4th quarter 2021 earnings on February 3rd.

– Upcoming appearance for Scotty 2 Hotty…

See ya next weekend NYC at @TheWrestlingUni

✌🏽😎✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/rcVQZk0xeu — Scott Garland (@TheScotty2Hotty) January 9, 2022

– Macaulay Culkin recently appeared on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast with Freddie Prinze Jr., and the Home Alone star gave his straightforward thoughts on the WWE product and the company reaching out to him as a consultant. Here’s what Culkin had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Macaulay Culkin on his thoughts on the current WWE product: “Especially the product now, f*** dude. If I have to see one more f******, don’t get me wrong I’m looking forward to seeing what will be different this time, but if I have to see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns one more frickin’ time, you know? That’s the thing. They’ll do the same pay-per-view back to back. It’s always like New Day/Usos like every frickin’ card. Like, I understand that their roster isn’t as deep as it was a year ago. They’ve cut I think 86 wrestlers from their roster this past calendar year. So yeah, you don’t have this rich variety that you might have had before, but even then, man, it’s like how many times can we watch the same match over again?”

On WWE reaching out to him as a consultant: “I came up with some great Bray Wyatt story angles all alone in my room in Paris, man [when he was on tour]. They called me up for consultation kind of stuff, you know. ‘What do you think will make the brand better?’ I think they might have done one or two things and I’m like ‘hey!’ I’m not saying I came up with it or nothing, but at the same time I was like ‘oh, there you go!’ I’m just like ‘hey, why don’t we make the show slightly different, because, just one’s blue and one’s red’ God bless, Kevin Dunn, but you know ‘no, no, no, this is our product.’ He’s really good at what he does, far be it for me to be criticizing anything that he’s saying, I’m just saying ‘well, can we do something that’s just visually different?’ things like that.”

