1/4/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Daniel Garcia defeated Mark Briscoe to retain the TNT Title

– Jeff Jarrett defeated Aaron Solo

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Jarrett sees the path to reach his 2025 goal of becoming AEW World Champion. And next week in Clarksville, TN at The Casino Gauntlet, he's ready to take that next step to making history!@RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/75VlxpRJYX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2025

– Jon Moxley says Rated FTR made the mistake of sticking their noses in The Death Riders business and now they will have to evolve if they want to survive in his world

– Private Party defeated Action Andretti & Lio Rush to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles

– Cope & Chris Jericho face off backstage ahead of their 6 Man Tag Team Match later on tonight

– Toni Storm defeated Deonna Purrazzo

– Hangman Page says that Christopher Daniels is an old man clinging onto a sport that left him behind years ago. Page says Daniels should’ve retired with dignity, but he is still here and slaps him

Daniels attacks Page and says he will have to show him that he is still The Fallen Angel

– Brian Cage defeated The Beast Mortos, Komander & Dante Martin in a Fatal 4 Way to win $100,000

EXCLUSIVE @briancagegmsi survived the 4-way match on #AEWCollision and is now $100,000 richer as he looks to make 2025 his year! pic.twitter.com/6ax0vhkq8V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2025

– FTR, The Outrunners, & The Rock N Roll Express meet up backstage

– Rated FTR defeated Learning Tree to end AEW Collision

– The Death Riders appear on the tron and reveal they kidnapped The Rock N Roll Express and beat down The Outrunners

