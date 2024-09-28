9/28/24 AEW Collision Results

– Jamie Hayter defeated Saraya

– Will Ospreay to Ricochet on AEW Collision Grand Slam:

“You’d forgotten who you were. You forgot everything about yourself. That six-year hiatus you done – look how much personality you’re showing now. You’re actually comfortable in what you’re feeling.”

– The Learning Tree defeated The Conglomeration

– Brody King defeated Action Andretti

– Scapegoat Jack Perry defeated Minoru Suzuki by Count Out to retain the TNT Title

After the match Jack continues to attack Suzuki, but Katsuyori Shibata makes the save

– The Blackpool Combat Club defeated Private Party & Komander to retain the AEW Trios Titles

– Hologram beat Dralistico & The Beast Mortos in a Triple Threat Match

After the match RUSH comes out and convinces Dralistico & Mortos to team up as the new LFI

– With the help of a low blow, Hangman Page picks up the win against Jeff Jarrett in their lumberjack strap match at #AEW Collision Grand Slam

After the match, Page tried to choke Juice Robinson with the strap before the Gunns made the save

– Kazuchika Okada defeated Sammy Guevera

