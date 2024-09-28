9/28/24 AEW Collision Results
– Jamie Hayter defeated Saraya
– Will Ospreay to Ricochet on AEW Collision Grand Slam:
“You’d forgotten who you were. You forgot everything about yourself. That six-year hiatus you done – look how much personality you’re showing now. You’re actually comfortable in what you’re feeling.”
– The Learning Tree defeated The Conglomeration
– Brody King defeated Action Andretti
– Scapegoat Jack Perry defeated Minoru Suzuki by Count Out to retain the TNT Title
After the match Jack continues to attack Suzuki, but Katsuyori Shibata makes the save
– The Blackpool Combat Club defeated Private Party & Komander to retain the AEW Trios Titles
– Hologram beat Dralistico & The Beast Mortos in a Triple Threat Match
After the match RUSH comes out and convinces Dralistico & Mortos to team up as the new LFI
– With the help of a low blow, Hangman Page picks up the win against Jeff Jarrett in their lumberjack strap match at #AEW Collision Grand Slam
After the match, Page tried to choke Juice Robinson with the strap before the Gunns made the save
– Kazuchika Okada defeated Sammy Guevera