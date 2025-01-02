Mercedes Monè says she has found another “wrestling soulmate,” John Cena storyline update

– According to Fightful Select, WWE is “very heavily” integrating John Cena into major storylines throughout his 2025 farewell run. While some fans have floated theories of a shock heel turn or fake-out retirement angle, sources confirm that Cena’s exit is the real deal. WWE is crafting a year-long sendoff that honors his legacy while keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Though specifics are still under wraps, Mike Johnson added fuel to the rumor mill by revealing internal talks about Cena potentially challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April. With Cena tied with Ric Flair at 16 world title reigns, fans are wondering if WWE will finally give the franchise player his 17th reign during his farewell tour.

– Mercedes Monè says that she thinks she’s found another “wrestling soulmate” in Kris Stalander:

“In my heart, I knew that Kris had pushed me to be better, to think creatively, and to fight with everything I had.

She’s not just a formidable opponent, but I think I’ve found another wrestling soulmate who challenges me to elevate my game.”

(source: Monè Mag)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

