Becky Lynch update, Ric Flair says he’s not doing wrestling, AEW on WBD note, and more

– Ric Flair (via 5 Star Podcast) says he’s not done wrestling and wants one more match at 75 years old.

“When Tony Khan found out I was on blood thinners, he wouldn’t let me get in the ring. But, I still got one more match in me. Heck yes, I do!”

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW is now getting $3.6 Million a week from their new media rights deal with WBD.

– Wrestlevotes reports:



Sources confirm Becky Lynch’s impending return will factor heavily into high-level WrestleMania plans as the road to Las Vegas begins.

– A BRCW Representative informs GERWECK.NET:

Jerry Lawler and Dasha no longer appearing in BRCW Cruisin’ for. Bruisin’ 3 that is about to happen on 30th January, 2025 at Pullman Hotel, Boca Raton.

Following is the announced line-up for the upcoming Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 event of BRCW.

* BRCW Champion Noah Kekoa vs. Kerry Morton with Ricky Morton

* BRCW Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers vs. Ricky Martinez & Era

* BRCW Women’s Champion Ash by Elegance vs. MJ Jenkins

* Last Man Standing Match: AJ Francis vs. Jack Talos with Frank the Clown

* Bull James vs. Steven Person

* Cheeseburger vs. Deztro the Eskimofo

* Leila Grey vs. Ruthie J

* Also appearing are Ricardo Rodriguez, Matthew Maschler, Brutus Beefcake, Matthew Rehwoldt, Samira and more.

