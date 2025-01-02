Becky Lynch update, Ric Flair says he’s not doing wrestling, AEW on WBD note, and more
– Ric Flair (via 5 Star Podcast) says he’s not done wrestling and wants one more match at 75 years old.
“When Tony Khan found out I was on blood thinners, he wouldn’t let me get in the ring. But, I still got one more match in me. Heck yes, I do!”
– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW is now getting $3.6 Million a week from their new media rights deal with WBD.
– Wrestlevotes reports:
Sources confirm Becky Lynch’s impending return will factor heavily into high-level WrestleMania plans as the road to Las Vegas begins.
– A BRCW Representative informs GERWECK.NET:
Jerry Lawler and Dasha no longer appearing in BRCW Cruisin’ for. Bruisin’ 3 that is about to happen on 30th January, 2025 at Pullman Hotel, Boca Raton.
Following is the announced line-up for the upcoming Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 event of BRCW.
* BRCW Champion Noah Kekoa vs. Kerry Morton with Ricky Morton
* BRCW Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers vs. Ricky Martinez & Era
* BRCW Women’s Champion Ash by Elegance vs. MJ Jenkins
* Last Man Standing Match: AJ Francis vs. Jack Talos with Frank the Clown
* Bull James vs. Steven Person
* Cheeseburger vs. Deztro the Eskimofo
* Leila Grey vs. Ruthie J
* Also appearing are Ricardo Rodriguez, Matthew Maschler, Brutus Beefcake, Matthew Rehwoldt, Samira and more.
We know you have another match in you, Ric. The problem is that match sucks donkey balls, no one wants to see it, and, as much as you want to die in the ring, we don’t want to watch you die.