Real Name: Leila Grey

Height: ?

Weight: ?

Date of Birth: January 24, 1990

From: Miami, Florida

Pro Debut: November 7, 2020

Trained By: JB Cool

Finishing Move: Dragon Sleeper

Biography

– In her debut match, Grey lost to Chelsea Durden at an FEW event in Miami

– Grey began competing regularly on AEW Dark beginning in March 2021

– On June 1, 2021, Grey defeated Raeven Marie to win the PW2.0 Womens Title

– On April 14, 2022, Grey defeated Freya The Slaya to win the OVW Womens Title

– On April 30, Grey defeated Freya The Slaya to retain the OVW Womens Title

– On May 7, Grey defeated Rayvin Raddix to retain the OVW Womens Title

– On June 2, Grey defeated Haley J to retain the OVW Womens Title

– On June 25, Grey defeated Haley J in a Hair vs Hair Match to retain the OVW Womens Title

– In the summer of 2022, Grey joined Jade Cargill’s ‘The Baddies’ stable in AEW

– On August 27, Grey defeated Freya The Slaya to regain the OVW Womens Title, having lost it two weeks prior