Leila Grey
Real Name: Leila Grey
Height: ?
Weight: ?
Date of Birth: January 24, 1990
From: Miami, Florida
Pro Debut: November 7, 2020
Trained By: JB Cool
Finishing Move: Dragon Sleeper
Biography
– In her debut match, Grey lost to Chelsea Durden at an FEW event in Miami
– Grey began competing regularly on AEW Dark beginning in March 2021
– On June 1, 2021, Grey defeated Raeven Marie to win the PW2.0 Womens Title
– On April 14, 2022, Grey defeated Freya The Slaya to win the OVW Womens Title
– On April 30, Grey defeated Freya The Slaya to retain the OVW Womens Title
– On May 7, Grey defeated Rayvin Raddix to retain the OVW Womens Title
– On June 2, Grey defeated Haley J to retain the OVW Womens Title
– On June 25, Grey defeated Haley J in a Hair vs Hair Match to retain the OVW Womens Title
– In the summer of 2022, Grey joined Jade Cargill’s ‘The Baddies’ stable in AEW
– On August 27, Grey defeated Freya The Slaya to regain the OVW Womens Title, having lost it two weeks prior