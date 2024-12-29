Mercedes Mone tweets after PPV victory, updates on the backstage visitors at AEW Worlds End

Dec 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Mone via X:

– As previously noted, Baron Corbin and AJ Francis were spotted backstage at last night’s AEW Worlds End PPV. Here are the updates:

* Baron Corbin (real name Tom Pestock), who was released by WWE earlier this year. Corbin remains under a non-compete clause and cannot sign with another promotion for at least another month.

* AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla. His current TNA contract is set to expire on January 1. Before the event, Francis was spotted talking with Tony Khan at ringside. He was also seen interacting with former Hit Row teammate Swerve Strickland, as well as Prince Nana and Jeff Jarrett.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Hikaru Shida

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal