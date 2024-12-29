Mercedes Mone tweets after PPV victory, updates on the backstage visitors at AEW Worlds End

– Mercedes Mone via X:

Leaving 2024 speechless!

Forever the greatest TBS champion of all time! #AEWWorldsEnd #CEO pic.twitter.com/8RZrM8lcsu — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) December 29, 2024

– As previously noted, Baron Corbin and AJ Francis were spotted backstage at last night’s AEW Worlds End PPV. Here are the updates:

* Baron Corbin (real name Tom Pestock), who was released by WWE earlier this year. Corbin remains under a non-compete clause and cannot sign with another promotion for at least another month.

* AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla. His current TNA contract is set to expire on January 1. Before the event, Francis was spotted talking with Tony Khan at ringside. He was also seen interacting with former Hit Row teammate Swerve Strickland, as well as Prince Nana and Jeff Jarrett.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

