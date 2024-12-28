Tony Khan asked about Ricky Starks, logo for AEW Revolution, Bryan Danielson note

– While speaking during a media call to promote the 2024 AEW Worlds End PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Ricky Starks potentially returning to AEW at the Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite on January 1st 2025. Here was Khan’s response…

“I think we’ll have to stay tuned to see who’s going to be a part of the Fight for the Fallen simulcast. It remains to be seen. We’ve got a great roster here, and we’ve got one of our best pay-per-view lineups for Worlds End this year. I think it’s a tremendous card. Then, As for who’s going to be at the ‘Mother of All Simulcasts,’ that remains to be seen. But thanks for asking.”

– According to Fightful Select, the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson is backstage at Worlds End.

– The official logo for ‘Revolution’ on Sunday, March 9th in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES!#AEWRevolution is heading to the City of Angels at the @cryptocomarena on Sunday, March 9! VIP early access tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 7, with general tickets on sale Monday, January 13! pic.twitter.com/fPYUHtUYVA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

