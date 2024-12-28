Khan believes airing the Perry-Punk video was a key to getting AEW’s TV renewal

Tony Khan believes airing the Jack Perry–CM Punk video was a key to getting AEW’s television renewal

Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales engaged in a conversation about some of the biggest wrestling stories of 2024. Gonzales posed a question to Meltzer, asking if he thought Tony Khan, in retrospect, might have had second thoughts about airing the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry on Dynamite

Meltzer provided insight into Khan’s perspective, stating, “I have discussed this with him. You have no idea how much and we it’s always the same thing that he believes that that was a key to getting that deal. So I will tell you, I mean, in every discussion, there is not even a thought in his mind that he made a mistake there.”

Meltzer further elaborated on Khan’s rationale, explaining that the incident played a pivotal role in securing AEW’s new TV deal. “If it helped making the deal, then he’s right,” Meltzer acknowledged. However, he also expressed his own reservations, stating, “But I, you know, certainly didn’t think long term it was the right thing, even though, yes, it did help make Jack Perry a star. I just didn’t think it was positive for the company in the big picture.”

Source : During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio Year in Review

