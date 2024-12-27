Video: Kurrgan has no desire to return to wrestling

During a recent interview with Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, former WWE Superstar Kurrgan (aka Robert Maillet) said he’s not looking to make a return to wrestling anytime soon. The former WWE wrestler stated (via Fightful), “I don’t think I want to be wrestling anymore. People ask me, ‘You should go back to wrestling.’ No, that’s alright.”

When Gerald Brisco asked what he would do if he got a call from WWE or another wrestling promotion, Kurrgan responded, “A couple times, I got a call, just to do an appearance. I’ll show up, do autographs, maybe do a chokeslam and that’s it. I don’t have to put my wrestling boots on.”

Maillet also appeared in the films 300 and Sherlock Holmes in featured roles.

