DDP recalls backstage confrontation with Randy Savage

– During a recent chat with Dr. Britt Baker for his DDP Gauntlet series, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recalled an incident where he recalled confronting the late Randy Savage backstage after he was knocked out with an elbow. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

DDP on being knocked out after being hit by an elbow by Savage:

“When Randy was dropping elbows on me and I pissed blood for 13 out of 16 weeks. My doctor was like, ‘You need to stop.’ ‘Not happening.’ I said Randy, ‘Hit me in my stomach or ribs.’ The next time, he came out with Scott Hall, it was [Great American Bash], he lands on my face. I’m out. I’m walking backstage. I stop and look at Kim, ‘Did I just wrestle?’ ‘Stop it Page, you’re scaring me.’ I go, ‘What the f***. Is this Nitro? Did I just wrestle?’ ‘You just wrestled Savage.’ ‘What happened?’ Randy hit me with the belt, and he’s pretty snug, and then Scott hit me with his finish. They’re going, ‘Go home! Go home!’ As Randy hits me and covers me, Scott comes in to raise his hand, and I start to come off the ground. I go back down. For whatever reason, I sit back up, I come to my feet, stumble through the ropes, give them both the finger, and now we’re here. That is fighting in the back s***.”

On later confronting Savage in the locker room:

“I went in the locker room, I put a table in front of me, they kicked that door open mad as hell. [imitates barking]. I go, ‘You knocked me out, bro. I don’t remember anything.’ If they’re going to kick my ass, they’re going to kick my ass, let’s go for it. [imitates barking]. They both walk away. I start to feel something here [rubs cheek], and it turns into a golf ball, and as we’re going to the hospital, it turned into a softball. Next day, it’s still swollen as hell. The doctor is like, ‘It’s a serious concussion.’ I just put him over on the pay-per-view, I’m going over on Nitro, I’m going to do it. Like an idiot, but no one knew. I waited for [Savage] where everybody comes in at the back entrance. He comes in, he looks up at me because I’m sitting on one of those speakers. He goes, ‘Mmm, sorry brother,’ and walked off.”

