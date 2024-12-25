Morgan wants WrestleMania to visit London, Heyman credits CM Punk for his return

– Liv Morgan wants WrestleMania to visit London.

“I think WrestleMania in London would be huge… I think it’s going to be the most high energy WrestleMania ever. And I know we’d all love to feed off of that crazy, chaotic, amazing energy that fans would give us.”

(Source: Mirror)

– Paul Heyman credits CM Punk for his return to wrestling:

“Punk came on television and said, ‘That’s right, I’m a Paul Heyman guy.’ Because he was so hot at the time, people started Googling — thanks to him, a year later, I’m back on television with Brock Lesnar.”

