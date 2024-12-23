WWE News and Notes

— Ric Flair via Busted Open Radio says Charlotte Flair and Mercedes Mone’ are the GOAT’s and will be together again in WWE soon.

“I look at Sasha and she can really just do whatever she wants to do because she’s just that good. Ultimately she’ll end up back in the WWE.

If you look at the last 10 years, only Sasha has been able to do what Ashley has been able to do in this business.”

– Ivar says he is currently teaching a “big guy’s class” at the WWE Performance Center once a week. He names Oba Femi and Hank & Tank as wrestlers he’s helped. He says he’d like to be a coach/producer once’s he’s done. He’s previously trained AEW’s Mercedes Moné, WWE’s Kofi Kingston, Tommaso Ciampa and Donovan Dijak.

— Oba Femi (via The Ringer) says he’s ready to take over WWE with a huge move to RAW or SmackDown

“I grew up watching SmackDown’ and RAW. From my general understanding of progression in this game, you want to go from developmental to the main roster, and for that reason alone, yes, I will make the jump tomorrow if needed!”

– Gigi Dolin and Zachary Wentz request actor and comedian Adam Sandler to sing at their wedding

Dear @AdamSandler My fiancé @gigidolin_wwe and I would love to know if you could sing a couple of your wedding singer classics at our wedding? If not it’s all good. We just love ya and think it would be a real great time. You spin me right round,

Zachary — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) December 23, 2024

