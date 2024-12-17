Another possible TNA departure, AEW Rampage’s viewership

– The December 13th episode of AEW Rampage drew 279,000 viewers, 0.08 P18-49 rating

– Earlier this month, Rhino announced that he was parting ways with TNA Wrestling. It was recently reported by PWInsider that Kushida and Trent Seven are also leaving the company.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that more departures could be coming…

“Yeah, there may be more too coming. You know, one of the things that happened was a lot of the talent was asked to take pay cuts. I don’t know how many. And then there’s Rhino. That was among the reasons Rhino left. So he left. His last match would have been on Saturday, I believe.

Jade Chung, who’s the ring announcer. She left her contract, I think was up at the end of the year. So she’s done. Josh Alexander, who’s her husband, his contract is coming up very soon. It’s not a lock that he’s leaving, but I think there’s an expectation that he’s leaving, you know? I mean, he said he’s going to test free agency. So it kind of depends on, you know, where he gets an offer. I mean, he’s a great, great wrestler. I think the last time he was interested, I don’t know that he got tons of looks, but he’s, you know, we’ll see what happens with him.”

There has been speculation about Jordynne Grace leaving for WWE once her storyline with Tessa Blanchard comes to an end.

