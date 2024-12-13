Swerve Strickland and Lita notes

– Swerve Strickland believes his rivalry with Hangman Page is the best story AEW has ever told.

“I would rank it definitely top three ever for me, and for AEW, no doubt in my mind it’s the best story that All Elite Wrestling has told, in my opinion, because it was so unique and so personal.”

(Source: @_denisesalcedo)

– During a recent appearance on the Ring the Belle podcast, Lita addressed rumors that she was being considered for a match on a recent NXT episode at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The match in question would have involved Lita as part of a 10-woman tag team. This team was reportedly set to include notable names like Giulia, Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Zaria, facing off against Cora Jade, Fatal Influence, and Roxanne Perez.

Lita clarified that while these reports surfaced, she had not been part of the actual match, but she acknowledged the speculation surrounding her involvement.

Lita said, “That would have been a good fit. Two queens of extreme in one building. Hmmmm.”

She added, “I’m with an X, she’s with an E.”

