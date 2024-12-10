Notes on Lyra Valkyria, Bronson Reed, and Athena

Bronson Reed will miss WrestleMania:

“Bronson Reed is having left foot surgery. He’s going to be out for months. I asked somebody there and they said he is not expected back for WrestleMania 41. It is going to be a long time before we see him again.”

– December 10th marks 2 years (730 days) Athena has held the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship.

