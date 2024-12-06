Buddy Matthews on a possible WWE return, Mickie James posts video

Dec 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Buddy Matthews addressed speculation about a potential WWE return, stating, “It doesn’t impact anything. It’s… anything that is on Insta, Twitter, or what’s it called? X, X? I don’t even use it. It’s just called negative to me. Like, there is nothing positive on that.” He explained, “The performance doesn’t affect that because I have a job that needs to be done. So, the speculation is fine, but it doesn’t affect me.” He added, “People on Twitter think they have enough power and they’re trying to generate a reaction. But to be fair, no one’s giving a s**t.”

Source: Wrestle Radio Australia

Mickie James posted:

