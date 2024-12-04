Pat McAfee returning “full time” on Raw, update on Bronson Reed

– Triple H says Pat McAfee is returning to WWE Raw “full time” with Michael Cole.

“Letting the cat out of the bag a little bit right now. Pat’s actually about to come back with us here, full-time on Monday Night RAW.”

McAfee had been away from WWE since August to focus on his ESPN college football duties.

(source: USA Today at the WWE/Netflix media event)

– According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Bronson Reed is scheduled to undergo tests to verify his condition, but there are indications that he may have a broken ankle.

It was also noted that, although there were initial concerns regarding potential injuries to both of his ankles, the current belief is that only his right ankle is injured.

