WWE News and Notes

– Updates have surfaced regarding the WWE return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the annual post-Christmas Supershow live event on December 26. Officially announced for the 12/26 show is GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Title, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins vs. Bronson Reed in a Steel Cage Match, as well as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks, Sami Zayn, The New Day, United States Champion LA Knight, The Miz and more.

– In a candid interview with Sports Illustrated, Reigns opened up about his approach to his character and whether he’s ready to embrace a specific role if he regains the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. His answer was as bold as his in-ring persona: “I don’t care.

– WWE is bringing pro wrestling legends Mickie James and Rikishi to WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two are among those scheduled to appear at a brunch event being presented by the company.

– On last night’s episode of Raw, Cathy Kelley announced that Sheamus suffered a cracked rib during the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series: WarGames. There is currently no word on how long he will be out of action for.

