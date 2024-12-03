Official bracket for the WWE women’s Intercontinental title tournament revealed

In a post via Twitter/X, Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed the official bracket for the WWE women’s Intercontinental title tournament. The final match to crown the first champion has not officially been announced.

Here are the first matches…

Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance (Dakota advanced on RAW)

Zoey Stark vs. Raquel vs. Kayden Carter

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sane vs. Natalya

