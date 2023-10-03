Brackets for the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament revealed

The brackets for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament was revealed today.

The left side has Kelani Jordan vs Izzi Dame and Arianna Grace vs Jakara Jackson. The winners of those two matches will meet each other in the semi final.

The right side of the bracket has Karmen Petrovic vs Jaida Parker and Dani Palmer vs Lola Vice. The winners of those two bouts also face each other in the second semi final.

WWE has not yet announced when the final will take place. The winner will receive an NXT Women’s title match.