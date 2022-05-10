Bracket for the NXT Women’s Breakout tournament

The bracket for the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament has been revealed.

The tournament is set to kick off on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode, but there’s no word yet on which matches will take place first. The winner of the tournament will receive a contract for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title, currently held by Mandy Rose.

The following matches for the tournament have been announced. The bracket graphic can also be seen below:

FIRST ROUND

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace

* Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs

* Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

* Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley

SEMI-FINALS

* Nikkita Lyons or Arianna Grace vs. Fallon Henley or Sloane Jacobs

* Roxanne Perez or Kiana James vs. Lash Legend or Tatum Paxley