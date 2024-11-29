Drew McIntyre update, plus Konosuke Takeshita and Jimmy Hart notes
– Drew McIntyre is scheduled to return to WWE television soon and creative is currently working on plans for him.
(Source: PWInsider)
– Konosuke Takeshita has been announced for DDT’S January 3rd show in Korakuen Hall.
• DDT January 3rd Korakuen Hall
• NJPW January 4th Tokyo Dome
• AEW x NJPW January 5th Tokyo Dome
– WWE Hall of Famer “The Mouth of the South” JimmyHart is set to appear for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14th.
(Source: PWInsider)