Drew McIntyre update, plus Konosuke Takeshita and Jimmy Hart notes

– Drew McIntyre is scheduled to return to WWE television soon and creative is currently working on plans for him.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Konosuke Takeshita has been announced for DDT’S January 3rd show in Korakuen Hall.

• DDT January 3rd Korakuen Hall

• NJPW January 4th Tokyo Dome

• AEW x NJPW January 5th Tokyo Dome

– WWE Hall of Famer “The Mouth of the South” JimmyHart is set to appear for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14th.

(Source: PWInsider)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

