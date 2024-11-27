Trish Stratus posts a stunning new photo, more on the Ricky Starks/GCW cancellation

Nov 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @trishstratuscom

– GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale addressed Ricky Starks being pulled from a GCW event, stating, “It’s a weird situation because Ricky Starks is an independent contractor… In wrestling, these independent contractors don’t seem to be very independent.”

Lauderdale clarified that he has “never talked to Tony Khan on the phone or via text in my entire life” and had “no communication with AEW over this.” He expressed frustration, saying, “To promote something and have to pull it back is not ideal,” but acknowledged, “when you book television or contracted talent, you do it with the understanding this could happen.” Regarding Effy’s comments, Lauderdale emphasized, “He is absolutely independent… He doesn’t ask me, and he doesn’t have to ask me.” Effy is fully independent, and his opinions do not represent GCW.

Source: Game Changer Weekly

Trish Stratus via X:

