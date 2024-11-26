Young Bucks to challenge for the IWGP tag titles, Lei Ying Lee signs with TNA, Jeff Hardy tidbit

– Jeff Hardy via Rewind Recap Relive says he wants to bring back his heel character from 2010 when he was Champion in TNA:

“The way I am now, would be so much better than it was before. I think it might even strike an in-between type of chord with the wrestling fans because it might be, you know, “You hate this guy, but we kind of love him at the same time.”

– The Young Bucks will compete for the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Dynasty

A message from the Young Bucks! Matthew and Nicholas Jackson want the IWGP Tag Team Championships at #wrestledynasty!#njpw #njWD pic.twitter.com/XdsRKM64BN — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 26, 2024

— TNA has announced that former WWE star Lei Ying Lee (Xia Li) has officially signed with the company:

