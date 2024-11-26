Young Bucks to challenge for the IWGP tag titles, Lei Ying Lee signs with TNA, Jeff Hardy tidbit

Nov 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jeff Hardy via Rewind Recap Relive says he wants to bring back his heel character from 2010 when he was Champion in TNA:

“The way I am now, would be so much better than it was before. I think it might even strike an in-between type of chord with the wrestling fans because it might be, you know, “You hate this guy, but we kind of love him at the same time.”

The Young Bucks will compete for the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Dynasty

— TNA has announced that former WWE star Lei Ying Lee (Xia Li) has officially signed with the company:

