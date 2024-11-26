AEW’s Ricky Starks on Adam Copeland calling him a ‘vanilla midget Rock ripoff’ – “It wasn’t me that looked bad in that whole situation”:

“He called me a ‘vanilla midget Rock ripoff’. That clip goes viral all the time. It’s so funny because at the end of it, I wanted to say more, but if you see me smile and say, ‘Well that really sent me over the edge’ – I only did that because I knew that this was about to get off track.

“Here’s the thing about that – you might as well call me a great heel, and I hate talking like this, but you might as well call me a great heel, because I got somebody so flustered on live TV that they stumbled and stuttered their way into one of the worst insults that you could say that’s so passé, so 2000s. A vanilla midget? I could have hit him with the, ‘I’m black you idiot’, but I didn’t at the time. I could have done that, I didn’t.

“Personally, out of all that, I don’t think that Ricky Starks came out of that looking very bad. It wasn’t me that looked bad in that whole situation. It is what it is.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

