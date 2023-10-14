AEW Collision Preview

AEW Collision, already set to feature Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson for the TNT Championship, and Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack for the ROH World TV Championship, has had a few more matches and segments announced following AEW Rampage last night.

First up, Kris Statlander is set to defend her TBS Championship against Skye Blue, following Blue’s victory over Emi Sakura on the October 13 episode of AEW Rampage. Meanwhile, Brian Cage will face off against Komander in singles action on the show.

Additionally, new AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks will address the AEW Galaxy, and finally, ‘The Rated-R Superstar’ Adam Copeland will be in attendance.

Here is the updated lineup for this week’s AEW Collision (10/14):

TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Adam Copeland will appear live

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Willie Mack

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Skye Blue

Komander vs. Brian Cage

We’ll hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks