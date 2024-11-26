CJ Perry interested in starting a podcast, Ricky Starks on the The Rock comparisons

– The former WWE Superstar went on Instagram to ask fans if they wanted her to return to WWE as Lana in 2025, after WWE moves to Netflix next year. She wrote, “Should #Lana return to the @wwe on @netflix???” A fan told CJ Perry they would like to see her return to WWE as part of the interview team. Perry stated that she would love to interview people and shared her plans to start a podcast, adding, “I would love to interview people, that’s why I want to start a podcast.

– Ricky Starks on being compared to The Rock (via Interview With Chris Van Vliet):

“I don’t think I ever really gave it much thought. I think it’s pretty well-known who my favorite wrestler was. The Rock was cool. I liked The Rock. He was cool. But this is how I do it. I can’t help the way that I look. I’m a handsome motherf*cker. That’s just how it is, and that’s a respectable thing. My style, as you know, even before we started filming is I had a Garth Brooks shirt on. I like what I like, and I wear what I like. It’s nothing to do with ripping somebody off and I would be honest if I was doing that. I am an improvement on a design straight from the city of New Orleans. If you had to say that I copy anyone, I’m copying the people of New Orleans, absolutely, that’s who I am.”

