WWE eyeing Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul in Las Vegas, Bronson Reed says he’s money

– WWE is very interested in a Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

It was noted that there are currently discussions taking place to make it happen at the biggest show of the year, following their confrontation after Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

(Source: WrestleVotes)

– Bronson Reed following CM Punk noting that he’s near the top of his list of #WWE stars he’d love to wrestle:

I AM MONEY! I'll whoop him so hard his Pepsi logo will turn to a coca cola one, taste the feeling bitch! https://t.co/ExXBLTdr01 — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) November 19, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

