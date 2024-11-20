Toni Storm claims to have retired from wrestling

Toni Storm has announced her retirement from professional wrestling and AEW, effective immediately. In an emotional statement, she apologized to her fans, expressing feelings of failure and regret. Storm declared that she will not be appearing in AEW, NJPW, CMLL, or any other wrestling promotion in the future, saying, “I’m not used to being a loser. I’ve failed at everything… This is the last you’ll hear from me again.”

Storm revealed that she has not informed AEW President Tony Khan about her decision, confirming that the news will reach him through this announcement. When asked if anything could change her mind, she seemed open to persuasion but reiterated her decision to leave wrestling.

Reflecting on her career, Storm cited her rivalry with Mariah May as a pivotal moment, attributing her decline to that period: “When I met Mariah May… everything went tits up.” Despite her feelings of inadequacy, Storm downplayed her departure’s impact, emphasizing that AEW would thrive without her.

Outside the ring, Storm shared lighthearted details about her life, such as her preference for poached eggs, prepared skillfully by her valet Luther, and her hypothetical choice to own a hamster-sized rhino over a rhino-sized hamster. When asked about mentoring another wrestler in the future, she dismissed the idea with humor, referencing her inability to handle a figurative “rhino-sized hamster.”

Storm concluded with a poignant farewell, insisting her fans will not see her again. From an undisclosed location, she left them with parting advice: “Chin down. Tits in. Don’t bother watching for the shoe.”

Source: SB Nation

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

