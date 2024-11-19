How The Undertaker would book Omos in WWE, Goldberg retirement note

– Bill Goldberg admits he has no interest in a retirement match against Ryback

“I’m just not that guy. I’m honored, and I get it and I see the reasoning, but right now I’m just not that guy. It’s not that I’m insulting him in anyway shape or form. I’m just not that guy right now…you can read whatever you want into that.”

Source: Goldberg via The Cats Corner

– The Undertaker says Omos is the modern Andre The Giant and should never be pinned in WWE

“Someone like Omos doesn’t need to ever be pinned. There’s always an out somewhere, but he shouldn’t get pinned.

There’s nothing in almost any scenario that makes sense. I don’t care what comic book fantasy world that you live in. He doesn’t need a belt. He is a walking, breathing, living attraction.”

Source: The Undertaker via Six Feet Under

