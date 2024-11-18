The Street Profits and Alexa Bliss updates

– The Street Profits are currently locked into deals with WWE and it’s likely recent comments were to garner attention more than anything else. Montez Ford has been working on some outside projects of late, but beyond that there’s no belief internally that he or Angelo Dawkins are leaving, reports PWInsider.

– Alexa Bliss starting to wonder when she’s getting back on TV.

– Speaking of Bliss…

My new favorite tattoo pic.twitter.com/6YLC2KFJSU — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 10, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

