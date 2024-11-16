Note on a current AEW storyline, Kayla Braxton on people complaining about Netflix streaming issues

– The current AEW/Death Riders Storyline is Jon Moxley’s deal as far as the angle goes, and Tony Khan was agreeable to do it. Tony Khan is still overseeing it, like everything on the television, but a lot of the ideas and verbiage is coming from Moxley.

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

– Kayla Braxton says she can’t relate to fans complaining about paying for Netflix after Mike Tyson vs. JAke Paul

Yes. You are right. The WWE money is why I could afford a Netflix subscription. Or maybe because of the part time job I had at McDonalds when I was 18 and first signed up. I dunno. Clearly can’t relate. https://t.co/c5OM3QAnGk — Kayla Becker (@TheKaylaBecker) November 16, 2024

