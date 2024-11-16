Note on a current AEW storyline, Kayla Braxton on people complaining about Netflix streaming issues

– The current AEW/Death Riders Storyline is Jon Moxley’s deal as far as the angle goes, and Tony Khan was agreeable to do it. Tony Khan is still overseeing it, like everything on the television, but a lot of the ideas and verbiage is coming from Moxley.

Kayla Braxton says she can’t relate to fans complaining about paying for Netflix after Mike Tyson vs. JAke Paul

