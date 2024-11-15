John Cena visits The Nightmare Factory

Nov 15, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

John Cena recently stopped by The Nightmare Factory, the wrestling school located in Atlanta jointly run by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall.

The WWE champion posted a photo of Cena, in a full suit, posing for a group photo with the students, with Rhodes writing “JohnCena x WWEID.”

This is not the first time that Cena has visited The Nightmare Factory, dropping by the place last year and even delivered a speech to the students.

The Nightmare Factory was selected as one of the WWE ID schools when WWE launched their brand-new Independent Development program.

