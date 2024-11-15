John Cena visits The Nightmare Factory

John Cena recently stopped by The Nightmare Factory, the wrestling school located in Atlanta jointly run by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall.

The WWE champion posted a photo of Cena, in a full suit, posing for a group photo with the students, with Rhodes writing “JohnCena x WWEID.”

This is not the first time that Cena has visited The Nightmare Factory, dropping by the place last year and even delivered a speech to the students.

The Nightmare Factory was selected as one of the WWE ID schools when WWE launched their brand-new Independent Development program.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

