TNA star’s contract expires, Salina de la Renta gives birth, Saturday Night’s Main Event update

– PWInsider reports Speedball Mike Bailey’s TNA contract has expired and he is now a free agent. Bailey’s contract reportedly expired on November 1st.

– Wrestlevotes reports that WWE is expected to host another episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC on January 25th. It was noted that the location for the event is still be determined at this time, with it set to take place on week before the Royal Rumble in 2025.

– Salina De La Renta and Jovan Fresco announce the birth of their child. Congrats to the couple.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

