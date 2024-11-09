Hall of famer inks WWE legends deal, Mercedes on Khan as a boss, and a Gabe Kidd note

– Bully Ray announced he has signed a new Legends deal with the company.

– Mercedes Moné (via battlegroundihr) on Tony Khan as a boss

“He’s an awesome billionaire. I get to learn from him every single week and just how he gets to treat people alone. Legit leaving the arena, he will say bye to every single worker that’s working backstage.

He’s just the most amazing person ever, and just him as a boss alone is just great. You can see that when you watch AEW. It’s just the best company ever.”

– Gabe Kidd (via SI) says AEW’s ALL IN Brawl was embarrassing to Air

“Listen, I don’t care about any of those other guys, any of those stories. You saw the video of Jack Perry and ‘he who must not be named, little Phil’ we’ll call him? Little Phil, It was the most embarrassing thing I ever seen and they advertised it to air on TV, that was the most bonkers thing I ever seen in my life. I’ve seen better scraps at nursery, it was embarrassing.

